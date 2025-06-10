Cameron Brink calls out fan for accusing WNBA player of prioritizing 'walking down red carpets' over rehab

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink called out a fan on social media that accused the former first round pick of putting more time into "walking down red carpets and schmoozing" than rehabbing her ACL injury.

Brink, who was selected by the Sparks with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, took to social media to call out a fan that criticized the former Stanford standout of not focusing on her recovery.

The 23-year-old basketball player has been sidelined since she suffered a torn ACL in her left knee during a June 2024 game against the Connecticut Sun.

"She should’ve been back on the court now, and something tells me that if she put as much work into rehab as she puts into walking down red carpets and schmoozing, she’d be back by now," the fan wrote in a comment that Brink posted on her Instagram Stories on Monday.

The self-proclaimed Sparks fan went on to say Brink made "public appearances with no brace, crutches or anything," shortly after undergoing surgery last season.

Brink responded to the comment publicly.

"I’m working INCREDIBLY hard every day. I would give anything to be out on the court right now. Basketball is my passion and everything to me… to say this you aren’t a real fan."

She continued, "Thank you to those who understand ACLs can take a year & giving me grace. I cannot wait until I get to play again."

Brink was averaging 8.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 blocks a game before getting injured. She was ruled out again for Wednesday’s game against the Las Vegas Aces.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

