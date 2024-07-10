Spain star Álvaro Morata injured after security guard accidentally slips into him trying to get fan off field

Spain made the Euro 2024 final on Tuesday night, but they could be without one of their starting players after an accident with a security guard post-match.

Álvaro Morata was injured after being accidentally hit by a security guard, who was trying to remove a fan who rushed the field from the stands.

The fan was trying to take a selfie with the team on the field after Spain defeated France, 2-1.

In trying to wrangle up the fan, the security guard fell into Morata’s legs from behind, and he had no clue what was going on.

Morata quickly grabbed his right leg and started hopping around in pain. It appeared the security guard, who slipped on the grass while trying to slow down his run, attempted to apologize to Morata for what happened.

In the locker room, midfielder Rodri told The Athletic that Morata was in pain, though he was hopeful he would be available for the final against the winner of the Netherlands versus England on Wednesday.

Spain’s manager, Luis de la Fuente, spoke on the situation after the match as well.

"We have to wait and see tomorrow," he said, per USA Today. "We believe it’s nothing. It hurts, but we think it’s nothing."

Morata, 31, has been a starter in all but one Euro 2024 match for Spain, scoring once in the team’s 3-0 victory over Croatia in the group stage.

Fans rushing the field to attempt to meet their favorite soccer players has been an issue throughout this tournament, as Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo dealt with it on multiple occasions.

Even before this incident, French star Kylian Mbappé was the target of a different fan trying to take a picture with him on the field before security swept him away.

Increased security measures were taken after the Ronaldo incidents and others like them, but fans are still pushing their luck to have the once-in-a-lifetime chance to meet their heroes or celebrate with their country’s team.

However, the main concern was harm to players in these situations, and though de la Fuente said the team believes it was nothing, Morata was hurt because of it either way.

