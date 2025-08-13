Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Indiana Fever

Sophie Cunningham rips Caitlin Clark for 'ruining' swimsuit promotional deals, mocks her skin tone

Cunningham mocks Clark's skin tone and swimsuit style on podcast after teammate criticized pool video

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
close
WNBA under fire for turning a blind eye to Caitlin Clark’s treatment, says Kilmeade Video

WNBA under fire for turning a blind eye to Caitlin Clark’s treatment, says Kilmeade

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade weighs in on the treatment Caitlin Clark has received since she entered the WNBA and how the league has handled it on 'The Big Weekend Show.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sophie Cunningham may be Caitlin Clark's "enforcer" teammate, but isn't holding back from clapping back at Clark herself for disagreements on how they spend their off-time. 

Clark recently took aim at Cunningham and fellow Fever star Lexie Hull for a social media video showing Cunningham and Hull in swimsuits by a pool ahead of last week's game against the Los Angeles Sparks. The caption read, "Convince us there’s a swimsuit brand that wants to partner with two Indiana Fever mermaids."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM 

Lexie Hull, Caitlin Clark, and Sophie Cunningham

Indiana Fevers' Lexie Hull, Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham watch as Golden State Valkyries celebrate their 88-77 win in WNBA game at Chase Center in San Francisco on Thursday, June 19, 2025. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

Clark commented on the video, "Swimsuit brands plz comment ‘focus on basketball."

Cunningham addressed the online interaction during an episode of her podcast on Wednesday, pointing out the fact that Clark has been sidelined with injury from the team for about a month. 

"Dude, you are ruining me and Lexie's deals. We're the ones who have actually been playing, and we need a little break, and that's when we go to the pool. And I think only like five companies reached out," Cunningham said.

Cunningham then made it a point to mock Clark for her apparent differing swimsuit style and even Clark's skin tone.

SOPHIE CUNNINGHAM FINED AGAIN, THIS TIME FOUR FIGURES, FOR CRITICIZING REFEREES A SECOND TIME

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever and Sophie Cunningham #8 celebrate against the Golden State Valkyries in the first quarter at Chase Center on June 19, 2025 in San Francisco, California.

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever and Sophie Cunningham #8 celebrate against the Golden State Valkyries in the first quarter at Chase Center on June 19, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

"I was like, ‘Dude, you don’t have to be a hater. I'll get you like a one piece that only shows your eyes,'" Cunningham said. "She did something and has this big bruise on her leg, and I was like, ‘You’re finally getting color.'"

Cunningham originally responded to Clark in the TikTok with a since-deleted comment that read, "maybe a brand will make a full body wet suit for your pale a-- too… We all win!"

Cunningham previously became a viral sensation and one of the WNBA's most popular players after starting a fight against Connecticut Sun player Jacy Sheldon in defense of Clark in June. Cunningham was ejected and fined for the altercation, but saw a surge in social media followers after the incident, quickly crossing a million on TikTok and Instagram.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sophie Cunningham and Jacy Sheldon

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) and Connecticut Sun guard Jacy Sheldon (4) scuffle in the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Tuesday, June 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

It quickly earned Cunningham the title of "enforcer" among Clark's fans. Cunningham has also repeatedly spoken out in defense of Clark against perceived unfair referee treatment and targeting by other players, and has asserted Clark is the "face of the league."

But now, Cunningham isn't straying away from taking some verbal jabs at Clark herself. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.

Close modal

Continue