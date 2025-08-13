Sophie Cunningham rips Caitlin Clark for 'ruining' swimsuit promotional deals, mocks her skin tone

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sophie Cunningham may be Caitlin Clark's "enforcer" teammate, but isn't holding back from clapping back at Clark herself for disagreements on how they spend their off-time.

Clark recently took aim at Cunningham and fellow Fever star Lexie Hull for a social media video showing Cunningham and Hull in swimsuits by a pool ahead of last week's game against the Los Angeles Sparks. The caption read, "Convince us there’s a swimsuit brand that wants to partner with two Indiana Fever mermaids."

Clark commented on the video, "Swimsuit brands plz comment ‘focus on basketball."

Cunningham addressed the online interaction during an episode of her podcast on Wednesday, pointing out the fact that Clark has been sidelined with injury from the team for about a month.

"Dude, you are ruining me and Lexie's deals. We're the ones who have actually been playing, and we need a little break, and that's when we go to the pool. And I think only like five companies reached out," Cunningham said.

Cunningham then made it a point to mock Clark for her apparent differing swimsuit style and even Clark's skin tone.

"I was like, ‘Dude, you don’t have to be a hater. I'll get you like a one piece that only shows your eyes,'" Cunningham said. "She did something and has this big bruise on her leg, and I was like, ‘You’re finally getting color.'"

Cunningham originally responded to Clark in the TikTok with a since-deleted comment that read, "maybe a brand will make a full body wet suit for your pale a-- too… We all win!"

Cunningham previously became a viral sensation and one of the WNBA's most popular players after starting a fight against Connecticut Sun player Jacy Sheldon in defense of Clark in June. Cunningham was ejected and fined for the altercation, but saw a surge in social media followers after the incident, quickly crossing a million on TikTok and Instagram.

It quickly earned Cunningham the title of "enforcer" among Clark's fans. Cunningham has also repeatedly spoken out in defense of Clark against perceived unfair referee treatment and targeting by other players, and has asserted Clark is the "face of the league."

But now, Cunningham isn't straying away from taking some verbal jabs at Clark herself.