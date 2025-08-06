Sophie Cunningham fined again, this time four figures, for criticizing referees a second time

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sophie Cunningham did not learn the lesson.

Days after she was fined $500 for criticizing referees on a TikTok, she was fined triple that amount for doing so again.

In her new podcast, "Show Me Something," Cunningham insinuated that refs "mess up all the time."

"If I was a ref, I know I would mess up all the time. Like, I’m not saying that your job is easy, but when it is a simple call right in front of your face multiple times, what are you doing? What are you doing?" Cunningham began.

"They’re just so inconsistent, like that’s one thing. If you’re on the other team, and you’re going to be fouling the s--- out of me, cool. But let me do it to you… I think players across the league, and new fans across the country are like, ‘What is going on with the refs?’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t know.’ And you fining me $500 is not going to do s---."

Cunningham accurately predicted she would get fined.

"They fined me $1,500. I'm like, 'This is just the beginning.' I'm like, 'You're kidding,'" Cunningham said on the podcast's most recent episode.

"They email our GM, and she pulls me aside and says, ‘Sophie, I’ve got to talk to you,’ and this is front of everybody. I’m like, ‘What did I do now?’ And just smiled, and she goes, ‘Hey, they’re going to fine you again.’ I was like, ‘I even told them I credited them that their job was hard.’ I did say that. I said that I would not be good at it. I did say that. Like, look at the whole picture. What are we doing? Ugh. But yeah, so I got fined for that."

The Indiana Fever guard is in her seventh WNBA season, but she's hit the big time ever since she started a ruckus in defense of Caitlin Clark.

Jacy Sheldon poked Clark in the eye and was also pushed to the floor by Marina Mabrey. Cunningham wrapped up Sheldon under the basket on a hard foul in the fourth quarter, and the two were ejected.

In 25 games this year, Cunningham is putting up 8.0 points per contest and shooting 41.9% from three-point range.

