Caitlin Clark cracks at Fever teammates for posting viral bikini video: 'Focus on basketball'

Sophie Cunningham and Lexie Hull spent the day relaxing by the pool before a game, and Caitlin Clark may or may not have been pretty upset by it.

The blonde-haired Indiana Fever stars posted a TikTok of themselves in bikinis before their game in Los Angeles against the Sparks in a call to get swimsuit brands to endorse them.

"We are off to our game tonight. Convince us there’s a swimsuit brand that wants to partner with two Indiana Fever mermaids," Cunningham wrote in the video.

The top comment on the video was from Clark.

"Swimsuit brands plz comment ‘focus on basketball,’" she wrote.

In a since-deleted reply, Cunningham fired back.

"maybe a brand will make a full body wet suit for your pale a-- too… We all win!" Cunningham said, according to multiple outlets.

The TikTok post has over 1.5 million views.

It's all just fun and games - after all, Cunningham is the one who came to Clark's defense earlier this season, which prompted quite the ruckus on the court and multiple ejections. The three players have also clearly grown very close on and off the court.

Cunningham also called Clark the face of the WNBA and ripped those who think otherwise.

"It literally p---es me off when people are like, 'She's not the face of the league,'" Cunningham said of her Indiana teammate during the first episode of the "Show Me Something" podcast. "We have a lot of bada--es in our league, and, hell yeah, I'm all for that, but when people try to argue that she's not the face of our league or that our league would be where we're at without her, you're dumb as s---. You're literally dumb as f---."

Cunningham recalled her 2024 season with the Phoenix Mercury in her argument that Clark's star power led to harsher on-court treatment from competitors during her rookie season.

"I know the talks Phoenix had in their locker room of, like, 'We're going to show her what the W really is,'" Cunningham said. "I get it to a certain extent. Every rookie coming into the league, that's how you're going to treat them. But there's just more for her. It's her second year. Now being on her team and seeing it, I'm like, 'What are people doing?' It's just too much."

The guard is in her seventh WNBA season, but she's hit the big time ever since she started a ruckus in defense of Clark.

Jacy Sheldon poked Clark in the eye and was also pushed to the floor by Marina Mabrey. Cunningham wrapped up Sheldon under the basket on a hard foul in the fourth quarter, and the two were ejected.

In 25 games this year, Cunningham is putting up 8.0 points per contest and shooting 41.9% from three-point range.

