Social media influencer breaks silence on Sabrina Carpenter break up rumors after Olivia Dunne dis

Breckie Hill was accused of wrecking Carpenter's relationship

Social media influencer Breckie Hill put rumors to rest that she was the reason why pop star Sabrina Carpenter and Irish actor Barry Keoghan broke up following a dis from an online rival.

Hill said in a video posted to her social media she had just gotten out of the hospital following a ski accident. She said she broke her back.

Breckie Hill in Hollywood

Breckie Hill attends a Paramount Pictures' Young Hollywood event for "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" at E.P. & L.P. on June 1, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

"No, I did not get with Barry. I never encountered this man in my life," Hill said. "The only time I’ve seen him is on my TV screen from watching ‘Saltburn.’"

Hill made clear she "would never want to home wreck any relationship" having been cheated on herself. She also said a video she posted on one of her social media channels that internet sleuths determined had something to do with her alleged affair with Keoghan was taken out of context.

"This whole story is so crazy to me," she said. "… The whole thing is crazy to me, but I was truly just re-posting these videos laying in a hospital bed thinking how crazy it is someone thought I was home-wrecking the Sabrina Carpenter’s relationship … that just would never happen."

Hill added that she has never "gone through a worse time" in her life.

The influencer’s video came after LSU star gymnast Olivia Dunne took a shot as rumors fueled about the reason for Carpenter and Keoghan’s breakup. 

"When her true colors are finally revealed in the national media," Dunne wrote in a screen-captioned video on her TikTok page.

Livvy Dunne red carpet

Olivia Dunne poses at The 2024 ESPY Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Los Angeles. (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

"I love Sabrina… it’s about who homewrecked her relationship."

Dunne and Hill’s relationship is far from amicable.

The rivalry apparently started when TikTok fans of both personalities started to notice the resemblance between the two. Hill apparently started to post photos in the same fashion as Dunne, according to the Sporting News.

Hill said in an appearance on YouTuber Lofe’s video last year that she "had beef" with Dunne.

"She’s such a b----," Hill said in the video. "Also, every single person that’s met her has been like, ‘Oh, she’s so mean in person.’"

Hill said Dunne got mad about comments between friends of each other, and it appeared to spiral out of control. Lofe said in the video that Dunne and Hill should compete in a YouTube gymnastics competition.

Olivia Dunne competition

Olivia Dunne looks on before a meet against the Florida Gators at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center on Feb. 23, 2024 in Gainesville, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Hill was asked if she would "slap" Dunne if she was "here right now," and she replied, "Yes."

Hill later told Barstool Sports’ "BFFs Pod" she would not have done it and the comments were just made "for the YouTube video."

"I can understand why she would be upset about that."

