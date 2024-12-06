Sabrina Carpenter plagued by cheating scandal as pop star makes surprise appearance for fans

Sabrina Carpenter surprised fans on Thursday at the premiere of her Netflix Christmas special as rumors that Barry Keoghan cheated on the pop star swirl.

Carpenter appeared in good spirits while promoting "A Nonsense Christmas," despite chatter online that her relationship with Keoghan ended due to infidelity on the Oscar-nominated actor's part.

Influencer Breckie Hill, who boasts 4.3 million followers on TikTok, fueled the infidelity rumors by reposting a video on the platform.

The video featured a post from gossip account DeuxMoi, which read: "On the closing night of her biggest tour to date in LA, he was busy getting very cozy at San Vincente Bungalows with a blonde, semi-famous LA based influencer (who’s particularly big on tiktok).

"I snooped around a bit out of curiosity and apparently he and his pop star girlfriend called it quits very suddenly less than a week before her final shows in LA after she found out he had been chatting with said influencer behind her back for months in a not-innocent-at-all way."

Fox News Digital reached out to representatives for both Carpenter and Keoghan for comment.

An insider confirmed the two are taking a break after first sparking romance rumors in December 2023.

"They are both young and career-focused, so they've decided to take a break," the source told People magazine.

Keoghan's acting career began to take off after landing a role in "Dunkirk." Since then, the Irish actor has starred in "Batman," "Eternals" and the viral film "Saltburn."

Carpenter has seen massive success with her latest album, "Short N' Sweet." The sixth studio album for the "Girl Meets World" star was released Aug. 23.

The actress-turned-musician became the first female artist to chart three songs in the top 10 of the Billboard 100 for five consecutive weeks.

"Espresso," "Please Please Please" and "Taste" have been trending since their release.

Her "Short N' Sweet" tour kicked off in Columbus, Ohio, on Sept. 23. Carpenter completed the U.S. leg in November with three nights in Los Angeles.

She is currently on a winter break while she prepares for the international leg of the tour. Carpenter will take the stage beginning March 3 in Ireland through April 4 in Stockholm.

The rising pop star has embraced criticism over the selection of lingerie outfits she wears on tour.

"…you'll still get the occasional mother that has a strong opinion on how you should be dressing," the "Taste" singer told Time magazine. "And to that I just say, 'Don't come to the show,' and that’s OK."

"It's unfortunate that it's ever been something to criticize, because truthfully, the scariest thing in the world is getting up on a stage in front of that many people and having to perform as if it's nothing," she added. "If the one thing that helps you do that is the way you feel comfortable dressing, then that's what you’ve got to do."

