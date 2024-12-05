Olivia Dunne seemingly takes shot at social media rival amid Sabrina Carpenter-Barry Keoghan breakup rumors

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne appeared to take a shot at social media influencer Breckie Hill in a video posted to her TikTok on Wednesday.

Hill had been the rumored reason as to why pop star Sabrina Carpenter and Irish actor Barry Keoghan broke up, according to Page Six. Hill was accused of fueling rumors that Keoghan had a wandering eye, leading to the demise of his relationship with Carpenter.

Page Six pointed to a few Snapchat photos and blind item posts in Deux Moi lining up. The photos appeared to make reference to Keoghan’s first name and the movie he was in, "Saltburn."

Hill didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

As the rumor mill churned faster, Dunne posted a video on her TikTok appearing to take delight in the scrutiny around the social media influencer.

"When her true colors are finally revealed in the national media," Dunne’s screen caption read.

She further explained herself in the comments.

"I love Sabrina… it’s about who homewrecked her relationship."

The Dunne-Hill rivalry apparently started when TikTok fans of both personalities started to notice the resemblance between the two. Hill apparently started to post photos in the same fashion as Dunne, according to the Sporting News.

Hill said in an appearance on YouTuber Lofe’s video last year that she "had beef" with Dunne.

"She’s such a b----," Hill said in the video. "Also, every single person that’s met her has been like, ‘Oh, she’s so mean in person.’"

Hill said Dunne got mad about comments between friends of each other and it appeared to spiral out of control. Lofe said in the video that Dunne and Hill should compete in a YouTube gymnastics competition.

Hill was asked if she would "slap" Dunne if she was "here right now," and she replied, "Yes."

Hill later told Barstool Sports’ "BFFs Pod" she wouldn’t have done it and the comments were just made "for the YouTube video."

"I can understand why she would be upset about that."