LSU Tigers

Olivia Dunne seemingly takes shot at social media rival amid Sabrina Carpenter-Barry Keoghan breakup rumors

Dunne and Hill have had a social media rivalry

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne appeared to take a shot at social media influencer Breckie Hill in a video posted to her TikTok on Wednesday.

Hill had been the rumored reason as to why pop star Sabrina Carpenter and Irish actor Barry Keoghan broke up, according to Page Six. Hill was accused of fueling rumors that Keoghan had a wandering eye, leading to the demise of his relationship with Carpenter.

Olivia Dunne competition

Olivia Dunne of the LSU Tigers before a meet against the Florida Gators at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center on Feb. 23, 2024, in Gainesville. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Page Six pointed to a few Snapchat photos and blind item posts in Deux Moi lining up. The photos appeared to make reference to Keoghan’s first name and the movie he was in, "Saltburn."

Hill didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

As the rumor mill churned faster, Dunne posted a video on her TikTok appearing to take delight in the scrutiny around the social media influencer.

"When her true colors are finally revealed in the national media," Dunne’s screen caption read.

Olivia Dunne at the Pirates game

Olivia Dunn reacts on the field after her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes, made his major league debut against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park on May 11, 2024. (Charles LeClaire-USA Today Sports)

She further explained herself in the comments.

"I love Sabrina… it’s about who homewrecked her relationship."

The Dunne-Hill rivalry apparently started when TikTok fans of both personalities started to notice the resemblance between the two. Hill apparently started to post photos in the same fashion as Dunne, according to the Sporting News.

Hill said in an appearance on YouTuber Lofe’s video last year that she "had beef" with Dunne.

"She’s such a b----," Hill said in the video. "Also, every single person that’s met her has been like, ‘Oh, she’s so mean in person.’"

Hill said Dunne got mad about comments between friends of each other and it appeared to spiral out of control. Lofe said in the video that Dunne and Hill should compete in a YouTube gymnastics competition.

Hill was asked if she would "slap" Dunne if she was "here right now," and she replied, "Yes."

Hill later told Barstool Sports’ "BFFs Pod" she wouldn’t have done it and the comments were just made "for the YouTube video."

Breckie Hill in Hollywood

Breckie Hill attends a Paramount Pictures event for "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" on June 1, 2023, in West Hollywood, California. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

"I can understand why she would be upset about that."

