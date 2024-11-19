Expand / Collapse search
Pittsburgh Pirates

Livvy Dunne explains awkward moment with Paul Skenes after he won NL Rookie of the Year

Skenes' stoic reaction went viral on social media

Paulina Dedaj
Just a few weeks away from the new year, Pittsburgh Pirates phenom Paul Skenes and his girlfriend, LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne, have provided the internet with what might be the 2024 meme of the year. 

On Monday, Skenes was named National League Rookie of the Year, but it was his reaction to the news that had baseball fans talking on social media. 

Paul Skenes pitching

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes pitches against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. (Brad Penner/Imagn Images)

In a video shared by Major League Baseball, the 22-year-old pitcher remained stoic as those in the room with him broke out in loud cheers. He did eventually manage a smile while Dunne, sitting beside him, joined in the applause. 

Skenes’ emotionless reaction went viral on social media. 

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne on the set of ESPN's "College GameDay" at the LSU Quad Nov. 9, 2024, in Baton Rouge.  (LSU Athletics/University Images via Getty Images)

In a video posted to her own TikTok account, one user asked, "But why is this such an awkward exchange? Lol."

According to the New York Post, Dunne responded, "I was nervous like AHHHH."

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne before a game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium Nov. 17, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Dunne also appeared to share a meme on her own Instagram account from @MLBONFOX, which she later deleted. 

Skenes finished 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA in 23 starts. He struck out 170 and walked 32 in 133 innings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

