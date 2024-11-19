Livvy Dunne explains awkward moment with Paul Skenes after he won NL Rookie of the Year

Just a few weeks away from the new year, Pittsburgh Pirates phenom Paul Skenes and his girlfriend, LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne, have provided the internet with what might be the 2024 meme of the year.

On Monday, Skenes was named National League Rookie of the Year, but it was his reaction to the news that had baseball fans talking on social media.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In a video shared by Major League Baseball , the 22-year-old pitcher remained stoic as those in the room with him broke out in loud cheers. He did eventually manage a smile while Dunne, sitting beside him, joined in the applause.

Skenes’ emotionless reaction went viral on social media.

LSU'S LIVVY DUNNE SWEETENS PIRATES’ OFFER FOR RARE PAUL SKENES' ROOKIE CARD

In a video posted to her own TikTok account, one user asked, "But why is this such an awkward exchange? Lol."

According to the New York Post, Dunne responded, "I was nervous like AHHHH."

Dunne also appeared to share a meme on her own Instagram account from @MLBONFOX, which she later deleted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Skenes finished 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA in 23 starts. He struck out 170 and walked 32 in 133 innings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.