LSU Tigers

Olivia Dunne reveals 'frustrating' part of social media fame while competing in NCAA gymnastics

Dunne helped LSU to a national championship in 2024

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Olivia Dunne became one of the most popular collegiate athletes when she joined the LSU women’s gymnastics team and helped the school to a national championship in four years.

In those four years, Dunne’s social media fame has only exploded. She was seen in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition, featured in the documentary "The Money Game," dating Pittsburgh Pirates star Paul Skenes and was recently photographed for the latest issue of Flaunt magazine.





Dunne explained the "frustrating" parts of her fame as she was quickly dismissed as a gymnast despite being on one of the top programs in the country.

"It definitely is frustrating at times," she told the magazine. "The worst part is that people think gymnastics is easy when it’s not. The job is to make it look beautiful and easy. You’re not doing it right if it looks hard... The social media aspect of it — I worked really hard to get to where I am in building my personal brand, and it didn’t happen in the blink of an eye. 

"It didn’t happen in just a year. It didn’t happen because of one viral moment. It happened over years of getting to know my audience, learning the algorithms, and growing my brand to be what it is today. That’s why people are so fascinated with what I’m doing."





Dunne has 8 million followers on TikTok and 5.3 million followers on Instagram.

She told Flaunt she looks up to Nastia Liukin, a former Olympic gymnast who works in media and does more outside the sport.

Dunne said she wants to show others that they do not have to be just one thing.

"You can have it all," she added. "You can be a D1 athlete. You can be a student. You can do social media. You can work with your favorite brands. You can grow your own brand. You don’t need to limit yourself to one thing. That’s something I really want to show people."





LSU’s gymnastics begins its season on Jan. 3 against Iowa State.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.