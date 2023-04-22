Expand / Collapse search
Simone Biles
Published

Simone Biles ties knot with Texans' Jonathan Owens: 'My person, forever'

The couple got engaged in February 2022

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Simone Biles has seven Olympic medals, but this piece of jewelry is the most important.

The gymnast and Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens got married, they both announced Saturday.

The two began dating in August 2020 and got engaged in February 2022.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens attend a game between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers at Toyota Center Dec. 28, 2021, in Houston. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

"I do - official owens," Biles wrote on Twitter with two white heart emoji.

"My person, forever" Owens tweeted with emoji of a red heart and a ring.

Both shared four photos from the wedding. Owens wore a tan suit and Biles wore a tiered dress.

Biles said it was "the easiest yes" when Owens proposed to her last year.

Jonathan Owens

Jonathan Owens of the Houston Texans runs onto the field during introductions against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium Jan. 1, 2023, in Houston. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The 26-year-old gymnast has won 19 gold medals in world championships.

Simone Biles at olympics

U.S. gymnast Simone Biles poses with her bronze medal for the artistic gymnastics women's balance beam apparatus at the 2020 Summer Olympics Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo.  (Associated Press)

Owens signed with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and played on their practice squad. He joined the Texans in 2019 and has played in 31 NFL games, including all 17 of Houston's games last year.