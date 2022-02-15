Expand / Collapse search
Simone Biles
Published

Simone Biles, boyfriend Jonathan Owens are engaged: 'The easiest yes'

The Olympic athlete has been dating the Houston Texans player since 2020.

By Sasha Savitsky | Fox News
Simone Biles is engaged.

The Olympic athlete shared the exciting news on social media.

"THE EASIEST YES!" Biles, 24, wrote alongside a picture of her boyfriend, Houston Texans defensive back Jonathan Owens, proposing to her. "I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ."

Owens, 26, shared in the comments section of Biles' Instagram post: "Ready for forever with you."

Biles shared several pictures of the proposal as well as a close-up of her new engagement ring on Instagram. Owens chose an oval-shaped stone on a diamond band to propose to the seven-time medalist.

The couple went public with their relationship in August 2020 just a few months after meeting at a Texans game.

The professional football player publicly supported his then-girlfriend when she opened up about her struggle with mental health last summer.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have been dating since 2020.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have been dating since 2020. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

"Imma ride with you through whatever baby Your strength and courage is unmatched and you inspire me more and more everyday SB You always gone be my champ baby and don’t you ever forget that, i love you so much and i can’t wait till you come home and i get to see that beautiful smile again," Owens posted on Instagram in July 2021. "You know I’m always here for you baby."

