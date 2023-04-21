Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

San Francisco 49ers
Published

49ers' Taybor Pepper calls Elon Musk a 'little b----' after losing verification, takes his Twitter private

Elon Musk removed non-Twitter Blue subscribers' blue checkmarks Thursday

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 21 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 21

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Plenty of people out there are fine without their blue checkmarks on Twitter, but a member of the San Francisco 49ers is not happy.

Long snapper Taybor Pepper is one of the many who have not paid Elon Musk for Twitter Blue. So, he lost his verification Thursday.

Pepper aired his grievances with the social media site's owner.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Taybor Pepper

San Francisco 49ers long snapper Taybor Pepper (46) during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sept. 19, 2021, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.  (Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"That little b–ch @elonmusk finally did it, he took away my check mark. I’m never gonna pay for this s--t platform btw. #BelugaWhaleLookinAss," he tweeted, via the New York Post.

Shortly after sending the tweet, he made his account private.

Plenty of A-listers, including former President Trump, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Beyonce and others lost their blue checkmarks. And they don't seem in much of a rush to pay Musk $8 a month to keep it.

Elon Musk

Elon Musk attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art May 2, 2022, in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

NFL PROSPECT HENDON HOOKER SAYS HE IS THE BEST QUARTERBACK IN THE DRAFT: 'I WOULD HAVE MYSELF AT NO. 1'

LeBron James still has his blue verification despite saying previously he would not pay for it. Musk revealed he was "paying for a few personally."

Under the revamped system, only government accounts, such as President Biden's official Twitter account, are eligible for free verification. Individuals and businesses, regardless of how prominent, will no longer have a blue check mark unless they pay Twitter.

Taybor Pepper with ball

San Francisco 49ers long snapper Taybor Pepper (46) plays with the ball on the sidelines during a game against the Green Bay Packers Nov. 5, 2020, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.  (Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Musk had long teased that people would lose the checkmark after he bought Twitter for $44 billion. He officially became the owner and CEO of Twitter Oct. 27, 2022.