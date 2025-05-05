Shilo Sanders talks Trump's post about his brother amid NFL Draft slide

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump implored NFL owners to take a chance on Shedeur Sanders in the NFL Draft as the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback fell to the fifth round.

Sanders was projected to go as early as No. 2 before his epic draft slide, which had the entire sports world talking and wondering why it happened. The Trump post on Truth Social was one of the more underrated parts of the weekend.

Shilo Sanders, Shedeur’s brother, was asked about the post in a recent podcast interview.

"Man, I’m not even gonna lie, that was the coolest thing I've ever seen bro," he said on the "One Night with Steiny" podcast. "Fam, if you got the president tweeting, bro, you know something’s wrong."

Sanders called it a "W" for Trump.

Trump made his voice heard on the Friday before Sanders was picked.

"What is wrong with NFL owners, are they STUPID? Deion Sanders was a great college football player, and was even greater in the NFL. He’s also a very good coach, streetwise and smart! Therefore, Shedeur, his quarterback son, has PHENOMENAL GENES, and is all set for Greatness," Trump wrote.

"He should be "picked" IMMEDIATELY by a team that wants to WIN. Good luck Shedeur, and say hello to your wonderful father!"

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt suggested on the following Monday that Trump’s post was influential.

Shedeur Sanders will have a chance to compete for the starting quarterback job against Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel.

Shilo Sanders signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent. He could be depth for the Buccaneers in the secondary.