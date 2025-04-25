Trump says Shedeur Sanders should be drafted 'immediately;' NFL owners 'stupid' for passing on him

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

General managers may not be fans of Shedeur Sanders (at least for a first-round pick), but the president is.

President Donald Trump ripped "stupid" NFL owners for passing on the Colorado star quarterback and letting him fall into the second round.

"What is wrong with NFL owners, are they STUPID? Deion Sanders was a great college football player, and was even greater in the NFL. He’s also a very good coach, streetwise and smart! Therefore, Shedeur, his quarterback son, has PHENOMENAL GENES, and is all set for Greatness," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. "He should be "picked" IMMEDIATELY by a team that wants to WIN. Good luck Shedeur, and say hello to your wonderful father!"

Sanders, at one point, was considered to be the 1B to Cam Ward’s 1A. Ward separated himself, and went first overall to the Tennessee Titans.

But, in recent days, it was becoming apparent that teams did not love Sanders – the Raiders took Ashton Jeanty at six, and the Saints went with Kelvin Banks Jr. at nine, officially starting the Sanders fall.

All eyes were on the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 21. But as no one traded up in front of them, the Steelers’ selection came and went without a QB – they opted for Derrick Harmon.

The New York Giants traded back in to the first round, but they opted for Jaxson Dart instead.

The Cleveland Browns own the first and fourth selections of the second round, and they are in quarterback hell with Deshaun Watson, already struggling, recovering from a twice ruptured Achilles.

The former University of Colorado star admitted that he and his family "did not expect" what occurred on Thursday night.

"We all didn't expect this, of course, but I feel like with God, anything possible, everything possible. I don't feel like this happened for no reason. All of this is, of course, fuel to the fire. Under no circumstances did we all know this was going to happen, but we understand we on to bigger and better things," the quarterback said .

"Tomorrow's the day. We going to be happy regardless. Legendary."

The NFL Draft begins at 7 p.m. ET on Friday.

