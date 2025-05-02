Nick Saban says former Alabama player 'pushed the red button' in Oval Office during Trump White House visit

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former college football coach Nick Saban introduced President Donald Trump before graduating students at the University of Alabama on Thursday night, but before the president could give his commencement speech, Saban shared a funny story about the Crimson Tide’s visit to the White House during Trump’s first presidency.

Alabama had defeated the Georgia Bulldogs in overtime after trailing 13-0 at halftime to win the College Football National Championship in 2018. As tradition would have it, the team was invited to celebrate their victory with a trip to the White House.

Standing on stage in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Saban recalled the visit, adding that Trump was a "very gracious host" and had been the first president to invite the team back to the Oval Office.

"I take the three captains in the Oval Office, and the president’s really nice to everybody, and he’s got this very big, good-looking, auspicious box on his desk that has a red button on top," he Saban.

"And one of the players said, ‘Is that what you launch the missiles with?’ And [Trump] said, ‘Well, push it and find out.’"

As Saban recalled, the player did not want to test fate — but Trump insisted.

"So [former Alabama linebacker] Rashaan Evans finally got the guts up, went over, pushed the red button — some lady came in with a Coke on a tray," he said.

Saban concluded his speech by expressing his appreciation to the president "for choosing the University of Alabama for his commencement address and making time to speak to our graduates."

Thursday’s speech kicked off the official commencement ceremonies at the school, which began on Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.