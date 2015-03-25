Sharapova parts ways with Connors

Maria Sharapova has severed ties with recently appointed coach Jimmy Connors after only one match together.

The world No. 3 Russian superstar released a statement saying that she and the legendary 60-year-old Connors were not "the right fit for this time in my career."

The career Grand Slam winner Sharapova was a second-round loser against American Sloane Stephens in Cincinnati on Tuesday, the eight-time major champion Connors' first match in Sharapova's player's box.

The split leaves Sharapova without a coach heading into the U.S. Open, which will commence Aug. 26 in New York.