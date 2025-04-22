Shaquille O'Neal runs off TV set to use bathroom in hilarious on-air scene: 'He can't hold it'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shaquille O’Neal’s need to use the restroom on "Inside the NBA" sparked massive laughter and confusion among his co-workers, Ernie Johnson, Kenny "The Jet" Smith and Charles Barkley.

And yes, it was during a live segment.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

While analyzing the Denver Nuggets-Los Angeles Clippers Game 2 slate in the NBA Playoffs' first round, O’Neal got up fast off his chair and started to make his way to the door. Johnson, Smith and Barkley were all stunned.

"Go ahead, keep talking," O'Neal said as he made his way to the restroom.

Smith said he knows the reason O'Neal couldn't hold it in while on air.

DUKE STAR COOPER FLAGG ANNOUNCES HE'S DECLARING FOR 2025 NBA DRAFT

"It’s that olive oil you’ve been drinking," Smith said. "Listen, he can’t hold it. After 40 [years old], you can’t hold it anymore."

Smith said his colleague read somewhere that olive oil helps to clean the gut. So, he's testing it out.

"You have to do it for two weeks," Barkley added to the conversation.

Johnson joked: "He’s gonna miss a lot of air time then."

Things took another step, though, when the broadcast decided to show a replay of O’Neal heading to the bathroom, which he thought was over the line.

"Chuck, stop talking so damn much, finish your point so we can go to break," O’Neal said when he got back to the desk. He also noted that it was too much water, which led to the necessary bathroom break.

"I’m sitting here like, ‘Shut the hell up and hurry up.’ Sorry about that, America," O’Neal added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

From shoving O’Neal into a Christmas tree, to making fun of Barkley’s statements throughout the season, the "Inside the NBA" team has always provided some laughable moments.

One truly never knows what this crew will do next.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.