Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

NBA Draft

Duke star Cooper Flagg announces he’s declaring for 2025 NBA Draft

Flagg led Duke this past season in almost every statistical category

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Cooper Flagg is ‘a better Scottie Pippen’, How will he fare in the NBA? | The Herd Video

Cooper Flagg is ‘a better Scottie Pippen’, How will he fare in the NBA? | The Herd

Cooper Flagg has received a comp from George Karl to Scottie Pippen, and Colin Cowherd discusses what his NBA career might look like and what teams he should get drafted by.

Cooper Flagg is headed to the NBA after just one season at Duke. 

The freshman star took to social media on Monday to announce his decision to declare for the draft in June. He is largely expected to be the first overall pick. 

Cooper Flagg dunks

Duke forward Cooper Flagg dunks during the first half against Baylor in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, N.C., on March 23, 2025. (Zachary Taft-Imagn Images)

"It was an incredible year, probably the best year of my life," Flagg, 18, said in a video posted to his Instagram. "I have so much gratitude, I feel so blessed for all the opportunities I was given."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Duke has always been a dream for me, but I’m excited to announce that I’ll be entering my name into the 2025 NBA Draft. Today’s just the beginning, but I have ‘the brotherhood’ with me for life." 

Flagg led Duke this season in almost every statistical category, including points (709), rebounds (278), assists (155), steals (52) and blocks per game (1.4). He averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.4 steals per game, but his best showing was in January when he set an ACC freshman record with a 42-point performance against Notre Dame. 

Cooper Flagg in action

Duke forward Cooper Flagg controls the ball during the second half against Baylor in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, N.C., on March 23, 2025. (Zachary Taft-Imagn Images)

WNBA PROSPECT SEDONA PRINCE GOES UNDRAFTED AS ABUSE ALLEGATIONS SURFACED IN FINAL COLLEGE SEASON

"Really proud of Cooper for the special season that he had this year. I think the accolades speak for itself with what he did," head coach Jon Scheyer said in a video posted on the team’s social media. "His highlights, his statistics, the ways he impacted the game on both ends of the floor, really in every category, was off the charts, as good of a freshman season that a guy has had here."

Flagg closed out a phenomenal year with a semifinal appearance in the NCAA men’s tournament and was named the winner of the 2025 Naismith Player of the Year Award, becoming just the fourth freshman to be named its recipient.

Cooper Flagg in disbelief

Duke forward Cooper Flagg (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The draft lottery is slated for next month. The Utah Jazz finished the season with the NBA's worst record and has a 14% chance of winning the first pick.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.