Shaq blasts Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo for snubbing him among top centers: 'I will smack the s--- outta that dude'

Earlier this week, Chris "Mad Dog" Russo had a controversial take when he said Shaquille O'Neal isn't one of the top five centers in NBA history.

The New York radio legend listed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain, Hakeem Olajuwon, Moses Malone and Tim Duncan all ahead of O'Neal.

O'Neal heard the clip on his new podcast when his cohost, Adam Lefkoe, let him know of Russo's take.

"Who the f--- is that?" O'Neal said.

When Lefkoe described him as a "legendary" host for WFAN, O'Neal said, "He's legendary to you. He's not legendary to me."

Lefkoe then played the duration of the clip in which Russo gives his top five, and O'Neal was blunt.

"Let’s just get it straight: I will smack the s--- outta that dude," O’Neal said.

"But let’s get off that. I can’t be on that. I’m corporate," he quickly added.

O'Neal had no qualms about Abdul-Jabbar and Chamberlain, but mostly because of their longevity in the game. And, in Chamberlain's case, only because he scored more points.

When it comes to the prime of players' careers, though, O'Neal says he was unmatched.

"I’m the most dominant center. I don’t ever wanna hear another name again," he said.

O'Neal said he would put himself at No. 3 among centers all-time.

"LSU: Statue, retired jersey. Orlando Magic: About to be the first retired jersey. L.A.: Retired jersey, statue. I did my thing," he said.

O'Neal won four NBA titles, three with the Lakers and one with the Miami Heat.

His No. 32 is retired in Miami. If his No. 32 is retired by the Magic, he would join only Chamberlain as a player whose jersey is retired by three teams.

O'Neal averaged 23.7 points and 10.9 rebounds during his Hall of Fame career and was named an All-Star 15 times, including in his rookie year in 1993 and his 17th season in 2009.

