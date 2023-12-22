Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Brooklyn Nets

Nets' Dorian Finney-Smith reunites with his father, who served nearly 29 years in jail: 'Best Christmas gift'

Elbert Smith was convicted of second-degree murder

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 22 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 22

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Brooklyn Nets gave Dorian Finney-Smith a one-day excused absence earlier this week for good reason.

The power forward reunited with his father, Elbert, after Elbert had served close to 29 years at the Greensville Correctional Center in Virginia.

Finney-Smith was with his mother and sister at the prison when his father was finally released.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Dorian Finney-Smith

Dorian Finney-Smith of the Brooklyn Nets during the second half of a game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center Dec. 18, 2023, in Salt Lake City.  (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

"We just hugged," Finney-Smith said. "A long, long hug. So many questions and stuff that we have. It was very emotional."

Questions indeed, probably about the fateful day that landed Smith in jail.

Elbert Smith and Diefen McGann each had a handgun Jan. 25, 1995, when they tried to collect a debt from Willie Anderson at an auto body shop. But it all took a wrong turn after Anderson attempted to retrieve McGann's gun. Smith lunged at Anderson with a knife, causing Anderson to drop the gun. But McGann shot Anderson three times, killing him.

Both were charged with first-degree murder. McGann accepted a plea deal and served five years in prison. Smith declined that same deal, though, since it was McGann who fired the shots. However, Smith was found guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced to 44 years.

Dorian Finney-Smith warming up

Dorian Finney-Smith of the Brooklyn Nets smiles before a game against the Golden State Warriors Dec. 16, 2023, at Chase Center in San Francisco. (Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)

But with the help of Finney-Smith's former team, the Dallas Mavericks, Smith was paroled in July. Although the two remained in contact, their hug marked the first time they touched one another since Finney-Smith was a toddler.

ROCKETS COACH IME UDOKA, DILLON BROOKS COMBINE FOR FINES OF $60,000 FOR CRITICIZING REFEREES AFTER EJECTIONS

"He's here for Christmas; that's what matters. This is the best Christmas gift I've ever gotten," Finney-Smith said. "Besides the births of my kids, this is up there with the best days I've ever had."

"Definitely as an organization we were very supportive of [Finney-Smith] flying back and being there for that special day," head coach Jacque Vaughn said. "You never know what guys are dealing with when they’re playing on the floor."

Dorian Finney Smith on court

Dorian Finney-Smith of the Brooklyn Nets reacts during the second half of a game against the Toronto Raptors at Barclays Center Nov. 28, 2023, in Brooklyn. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Upon Finney-Smith's return to the Nets Wednesday, they lost to the New York Knicks

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.