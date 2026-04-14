Sergio Garcia apologizes for his Masters meltdown, says he regrets his actions

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Sergio Garcia posted an apology to social media on Tuesday for taking his anger out on the second tee box during the final round of the Masters.

Garcia, 46, hit a shot into the bunker on the second hole and took out his anger on the box, shattering his driver after slamming it into the turf twice and taking chunks out of the ground. He then took another swing at a table with a green cooler.

The 2017 Masters champion said he regrets the way he acted.

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"I want to apologize for my actions on Sunday at The Masters tournament. I respect and value everything that The Masters and Augusta National Golf Club is to Golf. I regret the way I acted and it has no place in our game. It doesn’t reflect the respect and appreciation I have for The Masters, the patrons, tournament officials and golf fans around the world," Garcia posted to X.

The apology comes after he was highly criticized for his actions, including an ESPN star calling for him to be banned from the tournament for his actions.

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According to club officials Garcia was issued a code of conduct warning on the fourth tee by Geoff Yang, the chairman of the competitions committee. Garcia, who competes in LIV Golf, finished 8 over for the tournament, finishing 52nd out of 54 players who made the cut.

Since winning the Masters, Garcia has struggled mightily in majors. He has not finished in the top 10 in the 29 majors since winning at Augusta in 2017, and has missed the cut six of eight times since his victory.

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Garcia’s Masters blowup was not his first at a tournament, as he was disqualified at the Saudi International in 2019 for damaging greens.

Last year during the final round of the Open Championship, he snapped his driver after slamming it into the ground on the second hole, playing 16 holes without a driver.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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