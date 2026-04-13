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The Masters

ESPN star calls for 2017 Masters winner to have his lifetime exemption removed after meltdown

Mike Greenberg wrote that 'there is no law that says a past champ cannot be banned' from Augusta National

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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ESPN star Mike Greenberg called for Sergio Garcia’s lifetime exemption into the Masters Tournament to be pulled after his antics on the course in the final round on Sunday.

Garcia received a code of conduct warning after he smashed his driver in frustration at Augusta National. He slammed his club into the turf twice after hitting a shot that ended up in the bunker. Then he took a swipe at a table with a green cooler on it.

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ESPN personality Mike Greenberg being interviewed on radio row at a convention center

ESPN personality Mike Greenberg is interviewed on radio row at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas, on Feb. 1, 2017, ahead of Super Bowl LI. (Jerry Lai/USA TODAY Sports)

Greenberg seemingly saw Garcia’s anger as a detrimental issue.

"A lifetime exemption is a privilege extended by Augusta to its champions out of respect," he wrote on X. "If that respect is not reciprocated, there is no law that says a past champ cannot be banned.

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Sergio Garcia lining up a putt on the second green at Augusta National Golf Club

Sergio Garcia lines up a putt on the second green during the first round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on Apr. 9, 2026. (Michael Madrid/Imagn Images)

"I’m not sure they should have Sergio Garcia back after the garbage he pulled today."

Garcia, who competes in LIV Golf, won the Masters in 2017. It is his only major victory of his career. Since winning in 2017, he only made the cut for the final two rounds once. The feat came at this year’s tournament. He finished 52nd in the field.

Sergio Garcia playing a golf shot on the seventeenth hole at Augusta National Golf Club

Sergio Garcia plays his shot on the seventeenth hole during the second round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on April 10, 2026. (Bill Streicher/Imagn Images)

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He joined LIV Golf in 2022 as he was among the PGA Tour stars who left the organization. He has two wins in the series – at LIV Golf Andalucía in 2024 and LIV Golf Hong Kong in 2025. He played his way into a playoff four times, only winning the Andalucía event.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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