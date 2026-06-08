Julián Alvarez's Agent Responds To Real Madrid, Barcelona Transfer Rumors

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The race for Julián Alvarez has taken an explosive turn as reports link the Atlético Madrid star with a controversial move across the capital.

Speculation is mounting that the Argentine forward has become the primary target for Real Madrid president Florentino Perez in a deal that could rock La Liga.

Agent addresses Bernabéu speculation

The footballing world has been set ablaze by rumors that Alvarez could be the subject of a sensational cross-city switch.

With Perez recently re-elected as Real Madrid president, talk of a "Galactico" signing has intensified, and many believe the Atlético Madrid forward fits the profile of a mystery €150 million target being discussed in boardroom circles.

However, the player's representative has moved quickly to clarify the current state of play. Fernando Hidalgo, the agent managing the World Cup winner's career, was asked directly about the possibility of a move to the Santiago Bernabéu.

He offered a blunt assessment of the situation, stating: "We have no information on the matter and no one has contacted us about it."

The Hunt For A New Galactico

Having already proved his worth in the Premier League and on the international stage, the Argentine is viewed as the ideal candidate to lead the line for a top-tier European giant for the next decade.

The links have been further fueled by Perez’s desire to secure a marquee name who is young, established, and currently playing outside of the English top flight.

While Atlético would be loath to lose their prize asset to their fiercest rivals, the financial figures being mentioned suggest that a formal approach could test the resolve of the Metropolitano hierarchy.

Barcelona Also In The Running

Real Madrid are not the only side keeping a close eye on the 24-year-old's situation. Barcelona have also been credited with a long-standing interest in the forward, viewing him as a potential long-term successor to their current attacking options.

The prospect of a Clásico tug-of-war for Alvarez has only added more spice to an already complex transfer saga.

While the agent’s comments indicate that no formal negotiations are currently underway, they haven't completely shut the door on a future move.

Pressure Mounts On Atlético

For Atléti, the noise surrounding their star man comes at a difficult time as they look to build a squad capable of competing for major honors.

Losing Alvarez to either Real Madrid or Barcelona would represent a significant blow to Diego Simeone's plans, and the club are reportedly only willing to let him go for at least €150m.

As the summer window approaches, the scrutiny on Alvarez will only increase. Whether he is indeed the €150m man Perez has in mind remains to be seen, but the silence from the player’s camp has now been broken, leaving the door ajar for further developments in what is fast becoming the biggest story in Spanish football.

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