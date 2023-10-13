Expand / Collapse search
Indianapolis Colts

Sergio Brown scuffled with cops on plane as they tried to extradite him to United States, video shows

Brown has been charged with the first-degree murder of his mother

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
A cell phone video shows ex-NFL player Sergio Brown fighting with officers earlier this week as they were trying to extradite him to the United States.

The video was filmed on the tarmac in Mexico City before the plane took off. Brown had been spotted partying in Mexico shortly after his mother's mysterious death.

In the video, Brown yells that officers are "kidnapping" him before shoving one of them.

"I have my passport. Why are they grabbing me? They’re kidnapping me again," he says. "This is a kidnapping. They're in uniform."

Sergio Brown vs Bengals

Indianapolis Colts free safety Sergio Brown prior to an AFC wild-card game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.  (TMB/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Brown said multiple times he was supposed to be going to Colombia. That's when he shoves one of the officers, and the two jostle.

"This is kidnapping. Cameras please! Kidnapping," he yells again, before saying "this is criminal confinement" as he is being restrained.

According to CBS8 in San Diego, the Mexican officers were trying to get him to Tijuana to hand him off to U.S. officers to face first-degree murder charges in his mother's death.

Brown's mother's body was found near a creek behind her home in Illinois last month. Myrtle Brown was 73.

Brown, 35, was taken into custody after trying to re-enter the United States into California from Mexico by the San Diego Police Department Threat Management Unit and several other local and federal agencies after a warrant for his arrest was issued in Illinois. 

Sergio Brown with the Colts

Sergio Brown of the Indianapolis Colts on the sidelines during action against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium Sept. 23, 2012, in Indianapolis. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Myrtle Brown's death a homicide, saying she was injured during an assault.

Brown signed with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2010. He played with several teams during his seven-year career, including the Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and the Buffalo Bills. 

Sergio Brown celebrates

Sergio Brown of the Indianapolis Colts reacts after breaking up a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals Oct. 19, 2014, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

He last played in the league in 2016.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj and Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.