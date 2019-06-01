Serena Williams loses in third round of French Open to fellow American Sofia Kenin

Serena Williams, the World No. 10, has lost in the third round of the French Open to fellow American Sofia Kenin.

Williams, 37, lost to the 20-year-old 6-2, 7-5 on a day that top-seed Naomi Osaka was also dumped out of the tournament at Roland Garros.

Kenin, who is ranked 35th and based in Florida, is a big hitter who had yet to get to the fourth round at a major tournament in eight previous appearances.

