Serena Williams comes to Taylor Swift's defense as Super Bowl LIX crowd boos pop star

Taylor Swift heard Philadelphia Eagles fans loud and clear on Sunday during Super Bowl LIX.

A chorus of boos was directed toward the pop star at the Caesars Superdome as the Eagles took on, and eventually defeated, the Kansas City Chiefs. Swift appeared to be stunned by the boos birds, according to multiple social media videos.

Swift did find a defender during the game – in Serena Williams. The tennis legend directed a post toward Swift.

"I love you @taylorswift13 dont listen to those booo!!" she wrote.

Unfortunately for Swift, she sat and watched the Chiefs get their doors blown off in a 40-22 rout from the Eagles. Her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, had four catches for 39 yards. It was far from enough to stymie the intense Eagles defense that plagued Kansas City all night long.

Williams, at least, was able to make a guest appearance in Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show.

Swift faced more ridicule after the loss from President Donald Trump, who attended the game, becoming the first sitting president to do so.

"The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!" Trump wrote.

The Chiefs will have to regroup in the offseason to make another Super Bowl run.