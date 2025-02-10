Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Super Bowl LIX

Serena Williams comes to Taylor Swift's defense as Super Bowl LIX crowd boos pop star

Swift was in a suite watching the game

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Taylor Swift heard Philadelphia Eagles fans loud and clear on Sunday during Super Bowl LIX.

A chorus of boos was directed toward the pop star at the Caesars Superdome as the Eagles took on, and eventually defeated, the Kansas City Chiefs. Swift appeared to be stunned by the boos birds, according to multiple social media videos.

Serena Williams at the halftime show

Serena Williams dances off stage during halftime of Super Bowl LIX, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Swift did find a defender during the game – in Serena Williams. The tennis legend directed a post toward Swift.

"I love you @taylorswift13 dont listen to those booo!!" she wrote.

Unfortunately for Swift, she sat and watched the Chiefs get their doors blown off in a 40-22 rout from the Eagles. Her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, had four catches for 39 yards. It was far from enough to stymie the intense Eagles defense that plagued Kansas City all night long.

Taylor Swift in the suite

Taylor Swift watches Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Williams, at least, was able to make a guest appearance in Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show.

Swift faced more ridicule after the loss from President Donald Trump, who attended the game, becoming the first sitting president to do so.

"The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!" Trump wrote. 

Taylor Swift fan in New Orleans

A person wearing a Taylor Swift shirt walks in the French Quarter before Super Bowl LIX, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

The Chiefs will have to regroup in the offseason to make another Super Bowl run.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.