Chiefs' Travis Kelce walks off field downcast after Super Bowl LIX loss in possible final game

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce looked downcast as he walked off the field at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans following a Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kelce’s performance was far from what the Chiefs and NFL fans are used to seeing in big moments. The tough and low catches he usually makes, he did not make on Sunday night. He had four catches on six targets for 39 yards in the game.

The broadcast caught Kelce walking off the field. He spoke briefly about the 40-22 loss afterward.

"We haven’t played that bad all year. You don’t lose like that without everything going bad," he said.

The question Kelce will face now is whether he will return to the Chiefs for another season. The 35-year-old’s production was clearly down starting the 2024 season. He had moments when he showed flashes of himself in his prime, but it was far from what Kansas City previously received from him.

Retirement rumors had swirled around him over the last weeks of the year.

"I’ll let Travis make that decision on his own," Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said after the game. "He knows he still has a lot of football left in him. I mean, you can see it. He always makes plays in the biggest moment, but it’s if he wants to put in that grind, because it takes it to go out there and play 20 games, whatever it is, and get to the Super Bowl.

"He’s done enough to be a gold-jacket guy and first-ballot Hall of Famer but I know he still has love for the game, and he’ll get to spend some time with his family and make that decision on his own."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.