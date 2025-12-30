Patriots' Stefon Diggs faces multiple criminal charges, 'categorically denies' claims

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs has been accused of a series of serious criminal violations, according to Dedham District County Court documents. Boston 25 News was first to obtain the documents.

The charges reportedly include felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery. The charges stem from a Dec. 2 incident. Michael DiStefano, an attorney of record for Diggs, arrived at the courthouse on Tuesday and submitted a request to have the police report "impounded" to keep details under seal, the outlet reported.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The four-time NFL Pro Bowler is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Jan. 23 — just two days before the AFC Championship Game is scheduled.

In a statement, the team acknowledged the situation and said the 32-year-old receiver denied the claims against him.

"The New England Patriots are aware of the accusations that have been made regarding Stefon Diggs. Stefon has informed the organization that he categorically denies the allegations," the organization said in a statement obtained by multiple outlets. "We support Stefon. We will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as necessary. Out of respect for all parties involved, and given that this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The NFL said in a separate statement, "We are aware of the matter and have been in contact with the club. We have no further comment at this time."

Diggs signed a three-year contract with the Patriots this past offseason.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.