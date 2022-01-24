Expand / Collapse search
New Orleans Saints
Sean Payton's future with Saints unknown, team owner says: 'We'll find out soon enough, I guess'

Payton, who reportedly makes $15 million per year, is among the highest-paid coaches in the NFL

Sean Payton’s future in New Orleans is unknown, according to Saints owner Gayle Benson.

On Monday, Benson addressed the rumors that Payton could potentially leave the team later this offseason.

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton looks on as players stretch during NFL football practice in Fort Worth, Texas, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton looks on as players stretch during NFL football practice in Fort Worth, Texas, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

"We don't know. You know, who knows? We'll find out soon enough, I guess," Benson said. "I don't think any of us know. But he'll let us know soon enough."

While responding to the question, Benson was laughing, and it could have been interpreted in a few different ways. On Sunday morning, the NFL Network reported that Payton’s future with the organization is up in the air, and he’s been on vacation since the 2021 season.

In this Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, file photo, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, second from left, watches players warm up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Jacksonville, Florida.

In this Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, file photo, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, second from left, watches players warm up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Jacksonville, Florida. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

"Sources say that Payton, who has three years left on his contract, has not committed to returning to coach for another season in New Orleans. He has not yet informed the organization for whom he's coached since 2006 that he will definitely return," NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport said.

Payton reportedly went on vacation and went "dark on several people close to him." If he were to leave New Orleans, it would be a "mini-retirement to recharge for a year" and he would likely come back next year with another organization.

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton looks over plays on the sidelines in the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton looks over plays on the sidelines in the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

Since 2006, Payton has accumulated a 152-89 record (.631 winning percentage), to go along with a 9-8 postseason record and a Super Bowl XLIV victory.

Payton, who reportedly makes $15 million per year, is among the highest-paid coaches in the NFL.

Dan Canova is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Daniel.Canova@fox.com and on Twitter: @DanCanova