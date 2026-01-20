Sean McDermott's assessment of Bills roster didn't sit well with team brass before firing: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott didn’t seem to like his assessment of the 2025 season after losing in the AFC Divisional Round over the weekend, according to multiple reports.

McDermott was fired on Monday just two days after a crushing overtime loss to the Denver Broncos on the road.

WGRZ reported that Bills general manager Brandon Beane and team owner Terry Pegula were not "pleased with McDermott’s assessment" after he "pointed out what the roster lacked to win a Super Bowl." This reportedly came weeks before the team’s loss in Denver.

NFL Network supported something similar, saying that "McDermott himself had some questions about how much talent the Bills had."

"I’m not sure that sat well in the building," the report added.

BILLS FIRE HEAD COACH SEAN MCDERMOTT

The Bills did have their stars on the roster, especially 2024 NFL MVP Josh Allen and the league’s leading rusher this season, James Cook.

But the lack of receiver talent on the roster since the team moved on from Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs has been a storyline for the past two seasons. Beane was hoping that Keon Coleman, who he took No. 33 overall in 2024, would develop into Allen’s top passing target.

Instead, Coleman found himself a healthy scratch at times this season, and he finished with 404 yards on just 38 catches through 13 games (six starts).

The Bills did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital regarding these reports about McDermott.

While McDermott is out, Beane was promoted to president of football operations, a move that baffled many as much as the coach’s firing.

McDermott helped the Bills reach the playoffs in eight of the last nine seasons, though they couldn’t get to the Super Bowl as intended. The Bills made the AFC Championship twice, including the 2024 campaign, but the Kansas City Chiefs beat them in both matchups.

In fact, the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs knocked the Bills out of the playoffs in four of the last five seasons.

Buffalo joined the head coaching search late compared to other teams, so they’ll need to move quickly to keep up with the top candidates for next season.

Meanwhile, McDermott should be a top candidate for those other teams, including the Baltimore Ravens, Las Vegas Raiders, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.