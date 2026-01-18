49ers defender headbutts Seahawks star during blowout playoff loss

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir was seen headbutting Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba during their blowout playoff loss on Saturday night.

The incident occurred in the second half of the game. Lenoir and Smith-Njigba had words before the defensive player smashed his helmet into the Seahawks receiver’s facemask. No penalty was called on the play as it appeared officials missed the incident.

Smith-Njigba got the last laugh as Seattle won the game, 41-6. Smith-Njigba had three catches for 19 yards and a touchdown. His brother fired off a post aimed at Lenoir after the game.

"Jax always wanted a little brother to bully. Welcome to the family," Canaan Smith-Njigba wrote on X.

Lenoir had three tackles during the game, but the entire defense had a tough time covering Sam Darnold and the rest of the Seahawks offense.

Seattle had 281 total yards and the Seahawks’ defense forced three turnovers.

Lenoir said the game would have been a "landslide" in the 49ers’ favor if the team was completely healthy.

"To have them guys back, I mean, it's gonna be a totally different game," he said, via KNBR. "But I mean, we can't make no excuses. We had enough guys in here to get the job done. So I feel like it just ain't going our favor today."

Seattle will play the winner of the Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears Divisional Round game in the NFC Championship.