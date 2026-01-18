Expand / Collapse search
San Francisco 49ers

49ers defender headbutts Seahawks star during blowout playoff loss

Seahawks will play the winner of Rams-Bears

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Sam Darnold on getting FIRST playoff win 💪 Credits Defense in Seahawks' blowout victory over 49ers Video

Sam Darnold on getting FIRST playoff win 💪 Credits Defense in Seahawks' blowout victory over 49ers

Sam Darnold spoke on the Seattle Seahawks' 41-6 win over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Divisional Round.

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir was seen headbutting Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba during their blowout playoff loss on Saturday night.

The incident occurred in the second half of the game. Lenoir and Smith-Njigba had words before the defensive player smashed his helmet into the Seahawks receiver’s facemask. No penalty was called on the play as it appeared officials missed the incident.

Deommodore Lenoir looks toward the sideline

Deommodore Lenoir #2 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after a play during the first quarter of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Jan. 17, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

Smith-Njigba got the last laugh as Seattle won the game, 41-6. Smith-Njigba had three catches for 19 yards and a touchdown. His brother fired off a post aimed at Lenoir after the game.

"Jax always wanted a little brother to bully. Welcome to the family," Canaan Smith-Njigba wrote on X.

Lenoir had three tackles during the game, but the entire defense had a tough time covering Sam Darnold and the rest of the Seahawks offense.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba celebrates

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football divisional playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers, Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, in Seattle.  (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Seattle had 281 total yards and the Seahawks’ defense forced three turnovers.

Lenoir said the game would have been a "landslide" in the 49ers’ favor if the team was completely healthy.

"To have them guys back, I mean, it's gonna be a totally different game," he said, via KNBR. "But I mean, we can't make no excuses. We had enough guys in here to get the job done. So I feel like it just ain't going our favor today."

Kenneth Walker runs into the end zone

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) carries the ball for a touchdown as San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (2) trails on the play during the second half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field on Jan. 17, 2026. (Steven Bisig/Imagn Images)

Seattle will play the winner of the Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears Divisional Round game in the NFC Championship.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

