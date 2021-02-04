Seahawks' Russell Wilson reveals how much longer he wants to play in the NFL

Tom Brady’s longevity being the talk of Super Bowl LV appeared to have struck a chord with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

Wilson appeared on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" on Thursday and opened up about how much longer he wanted to play. Wilson is only 32 years old and with Brady and Drew Brees playing into their 40s it wouldn’t be out of the question to think that the seven-time Pro Bowler can play much longer.

"It’s about your mindset… preparing and investing in that part of it as well. That’s been a big part of it for my career, to really sustain success year in and year out," Wilson said. "Ultimately, I want to play another 10-15 years so I’ve been thinking about that daily and have a whole plan for that. So, for me, it’s the obsession with winning, it’s the obsession with process, and loving process more than the result, and you need to focus on championships."

Another 10 to 15 years would put him in his early to late 40s and if he keeps scrambling and taking big hits from big defenders that longevity goal could be lessened as time goes on.

Wilson told Bill Simmons on his podcast in November he was thinking about playing until he was 45.

Seattle went 12-4 under Wilson and won the NFC West despite tough challenges from their divisional rivals. He finished with 4,212 passing yards and 40 touchdown passes – among the best numbers of his career.

The Seahawks have a talented group of receivers around him, but there will be a lot more expected of him as he moves into his mid-30s.