Tom Brady signing extension with Bucs wouldn't be surprising, coach Bruce Arians says

Tom Brady signed a 2-year contract when he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prior to the start of the 2020 season, but coach Bruce Arians thinks he might stay a bit longer.

Arians remarked on Brady’s future with the Buccaneers on Thursday.

"I don't have anything to do with contracts, so that would be a [general manager Jason Licht] question. I think Tom's real happy with where he's at, and I wouldn't be surprised," Arians told reporters, via NFL.com.

Brady has always said he would want to play until he’s 45 years old, which would mean the expiration date of his illustrious NFL career would be coming up soon.

But after the success he’s had this season, Brady left the door open to possibly playing past 45.

"It's a physical sport, and the perspective I have on that is that you never know when that moment is," Brady said, via The Athletic. "It's a contact sport, there's a lot of training that goes into it. It has to be a 100 percent commitment from me to keep doing it."

ESPN reported last April that Brady had considered playing until 48.

Brady, with young and talented wide receivers around him, could possibly play later in his career. It will depend on how his body progresses with age and whether his training routine remains the same as he gets older.