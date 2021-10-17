Expand / Collapse search
NFL
Published
Last Update 48 mins ago

Steelers fans seen doing the wave while Seahawks defensive end Darrell Taylor left game with serious injury

Darrell Taylor was making a huge impact on the Seahawks' defense

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Darrell Taylor appeared to suffer a serious injury Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Taylor suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of the tight game. He was down for a while and the Seahawks medical personnel called for the cart to take him off the field. Taylor’s head and neck were stabilized and he was placed on a backboard as players from both teams gathered around him.

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Darrell Taylor (52) lays on the ground and is tended after being injured during the second half an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Pittsburgh.

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Darrell Taylor (52) lays on the ground and is tended after being injured during the second half an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Darrell Taylor (52) is carted off the field after being injured during the second half an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Pittsburgh.

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Darrell Taylor (52) is carted off the field after being injured during the second half an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Fred Vuich)

In the midst of the seriousness on the field, Steelers fans were apparently doing the wave at Heinz Field while trainers attended to Taylor. Those who were at the stadium saw the moment and apparently, players tried to get fans to realize what was happening on the field.

Taylor, 24, was a second-round pick of the Seahawks in the 2020 draft. He was a standout pass rusher at Tennessee where he finished in the top five in sacks in the SEC twice. He was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list and wasn’t activated before the end of the season.

Aug 14, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Darrell Taylor (52) pressures Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the second half at Allegiant Stadium.

Aug 14, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Darrell Taylor (52) pressures Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. (Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports)

He played in each of the team’s five games this season. He came into Sunday with four sacks, a forced fumbles and 12 total tackles.

NBC's Michelle Tafoya said Taylor was moving all of his extremities and was on his way to the hospital.

Darrell Taylor #52 of the Seattle Seahawks walks off the field after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Darrell Taylor #52 of the Seattle Seahawks walks off the field after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The game was tied 17-17 heading into the 2-minute warning. Steelers kicker Chris Boswell would nail a long field goal to put the Steelers up three points with 1:29 to go in the game.

Seahawks would tie the game, but lose in overtime 23-20.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com