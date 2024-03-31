Expand / Collapse search
San Antonio Brahmas' trickery results in big man touchdown in UFL opener

Brahmas won the game 27-12

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
A United Football League team brought out the trickery on Sunday during the first week of the inaugural season after both the USFL and the XFL merged organizations in the winter.

Former New York Giants punter Brad Wing showcased his arm for the San Antonio Brahmas against the D.C. Defenders late in the second quarter.

Alex Mollette and Wade Phillips

Head coach Wade Phillips and Alex Mollette of the San Antonio Brahmas after defeating the D.C. Defenders 27-12 at Alamodome on March 31, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. (Matthew Stockman/UFL/Getty Images)

Initially, the team lined up for a field goal but got out of that formation. Wing was in the shotgun formation. He sent a man in motion and then took the snap. He rolled to his right and found center Alex Mollette wide open. He was lined up as a left end on the play.

Mollette caught the ball and then rumbled into the end zone for a touchdown to complete the 40-yard play. It was 20-9 San Antonio before halftime.

San Antonio won the game 27-12.

Brad Wing and Donald De La Haye

Brad Wing holds as Donald De La Haye of the Brahmas prepares to kick against the D.C. Defenders at Alamodome on March 31, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. (Matthew Stockman/UFL/Getty Images)

Brahmas quarterback Chase Garbers was 19-for-25 passing with 152 passing yards and two touchdown passes. He also ran for a touchdown. Jontre Kirklin had eight catches for 61 yards and a touchdown.

Defenders quarterback Jordan Ta’amu was 25-for-45 with 235 passing yards and an interception. Ty Scott led the team in receiving with four catches for 87 yards.

D.C. kicker Matthew McCrane had all 12 points for the Defenders. His longest field goal came in the first quarter when he nailed a 28-yarder.

Chase Garbers looks to throw

Chase Garbers of the Brahmas looks to throw against the D.C. Defenders at Alamodome on March 31, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. (Matthew Stockman/UFL/Getty Images)

San Antonio hits the road to take on the Memphis Showboats next week. D.C. welcomes the Houston Roughnecks into town.

