Sam Darnold's fiancée delivers emotional tribute after Seahawks' Super Bowl win

Sam Darnold’s fiancée, Katie Hoofnagle, took to social media to post a heartfelt message about the quarterback after the Seattle Seahawks' Super Bowl LX victory.

The couple went official with their romance in 2023 and got engaged prior to the 2025 season. Hoofnagle praised Darnold for his humility on his journey.

"And despite everything, you remained kind. In moments where it would’ve been so easy to make excuses or put the blame on somebody else, you never wavered. Your patience, respect, discipline, and humility have continuously shone through, even on the hardest days of the journey," Hoofnagle posted to Instagram.

"It’s an honor and a privilege to share you with the world on Sundays, and I’m so grateful that you finally got your flowers on the biggest stage. As long as I’m alive, you’ll always have someone who is proud of you in everything that you do."

"Earned, not deserved. LFG 14. LFG SEAHAWKS. YOUR SBLX CHAMPIONS, EVERYONE!!!"

Darnold’s journey to stardom has not been linear. After an unsuccessful first three years with the New York Jets, he was traded to the Carolina Panthers.

SAM DARNOLD ON WHAT HIS NFL JOURNEY'S LESSON WOULD BE AFTER SUPER BOWL WIN: 'ALWAYS BELIEVE IN YOURSELF'

He spent one season in Carolina and didn’t play well. Following that season, the 28-year-old signed with the San Francisco 49ers as Brock Purdy’s backup.

Darnold then signed with the Minnesota Vikings after one season with the 49ers and thrived after being named the starter. He helped the Vikings to a 14-3 record and finished 10th in MVP voting after completing 66.2% of passes for 4,319 yards with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

However, Darnold had two of his worst performances in the team’s playoff loss and in Week 18 when the Vikings lost to the Detroit Lions with a chance at the No. 1 seed in the NFC on the line.

The Vikings allowed Darnold to test free agency, and he signed with the Seahawks and is now a Super Bowl champion. He helped lead the Seahawks to a 14-3 record in the regular season, completing 67.7% of passes for 4,048 yards with 25 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

In three playoff games, Darnold did not turn the ball over once and particularly shone in the Seahawks’ NFC Championship Game victory over the

In that game, Darnold completed 25 of his 36 passes for 346 yards and three touchdowns.

He played well in the Super Bowl as well, but the numbers are more pedestrian. Darnold completed 19 of 38 passes for 202 yards and one touchdown.

