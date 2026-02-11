Expand / Collapse search
Seattle Seahawks

Sam Darnold's fiancée delivers emotional tribute after Seahawks' Super Bowl win

Katie Hoofnagle says she will always be proud of Darnold in whatever he does

Ryan Canfield By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Seahawks win Super Bowl LX, How much credit does Sam Darnold deserve? | The Herd Video

Seahawks win Super Bowl LX, How much credit does Sam Darnold deserve? | The Herd

The Seattle Seahawks beat the New England Patriots 29-13 in Super Bowl LX, and Sam Darnold threw for 202 yards and a TD. Colin Cowherd discusses the win and how much credit Darnold deserves for it.

Sam Darnold’s fiancée, Katie Hoofnagle, took to social media to post a heartfelt message about the quarterback after the Seattle Seahawks' Super Bowl LX victory.

The couple went official with their romance in 2023 and got engaged prior to the 2025 season. Hoofnagle praised Darnold for his humility on his journey.

"And despite everything, you remained kind. In moments where it would’ve been so easy to make excuses or put the blame on somebody else, you never wavered. Your patience, respect, discipline, and humility have continuously shone through, even on the hardest days of the journey," Hoofnagle posted to Instagram.

Sam Darnold and Katie Hoofnagle embrace

Sam Darnold (14) of the Seattle Seahawks shares a moment with his fiance Katie Hoofnagle following an NFC Championship NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, on Jan. 25, 2026. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

"It’s an honor and a privilege to share you with the world on Sundays, and I’m so grateful that you finally got your flowers on the biggest stage. As long as I’m alive, you’ll always have someone who is proud of you in everything that you do."

"Earned, not deserved. LFG 14. LFG SEAHAWKS. YOUR SBLX CHAMPIONS, EVERYONE!!!"

Darnold’s journey to stardom has not been linear. After an unsuccessful first three years with the New York Jets, he was traded to the Carolina Panthers.

SAM DARNOLD ON WHAT HIS NFL JOURNEY'S LESSON WOULD BE AFTER SUPER BOWL WIN: 'ALWAYS BELIEVE IN YOURSELF'

Sam Darnold and Katie Hoofnagle pose

(L-R) Katie Hoofnagle and Sam Darnold attend the 14th Annual NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Feb. 6, 2025. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

He spent one season in Carolina and didn’t play well. Following that season, the 28-year-old signed with the San Francisco 49ers as Brock Purdy’s backup.

Darnold then signed with the Minnesota Vikings after one season with the 49ers and thrived after being named the starter. He helped the Vikings to a 14-3 record and finished 10th in MVP voting after completing 66.2% of passes for 4,319 yards with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

However, Darnold had two of his worst performances in the team’s playoff loss and in Week 18 when the Vikings lost to the Detroit Lions with a chance at the No. 1 seed in the NFC on the line.

Sam Darnold smiles on field

Sam Darnold of the Seattle Seahawks walks on the field after the NFC Championship NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, in Seattle. The Seattle Seahawks won 31-27 against the Los Angeles Rams. (Getty Images)

The Vikings allowed Darnold to test free agency, and he signed with the Seahawks and is now a Super Bowl champion. He helped lead the Seahawks to a 14-3 record in the regular season, completing 67.7% of passes for 4,048 yards with 25 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

In three playoff games, Darnold did not turn the ball over once and particularly shone in the Seahawks’ NFC Championship Game victory over the

In that game, Darnold completed 25 of his 36 passes for 346 yards and three touchdowns.

He played well in the Super Bowl as well, but the numbers are more pedestrian. Darnold completed 19 of 38 passes for 202 yards and one touchdown.

