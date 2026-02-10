Sam Darnold on what his NFL journey's lesson would be after Super Bowl win: 'Always believe in yourself'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sam Darnold’s NFL journey has been nothing short of inspiring.

The quarterback finally got to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy with his Seattle Seahawks, his fifth NFL team, Sunday in Santa Clara.

Darnold was the third overall pick out of USC in 2018 to the New York Jets, where he was hoping to take the team out of playoff purgatory and cement himself as one of the greats for "Gang Green."

Instead, Darnold found himself out of New York after three seasons, traded to the Carolina Panthers and beginning his move from the East Coast to West Coast.

After battling with Baker Mayfield in Carolina, Darnold eventually landed as Brock Purdy’s backup with the San Francisco 49ers. Then he got another shot at starting in the league with the Minnesota Vikings, leading them to a 14-3 record.

The success Darnold found led to choices in free agency, every player’s dream. He went with the Seahawks, reuniting with offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, and the rest is now history.

So, as Darnold sat at a Raising Cane’s to celebrate with a "shift" in front of Seahawks fans after the 29-13 victory, Fox News Digital asked him what lesson might be learned from his journey through the league.

"I really think it’s about believing in yourself and taking it one day at a time," he said over the phone. "I think, if there’s any lesson, it’s that. Continue to be yourself in any situation and always believe in yourself."

Darnold’s belief led him to this point. And he got a taste of what Wednesday will be like at the parade in Seattle when Seahawks fans flocked to Raising Cane’s to see their Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

"It’s unbelievable, man," he said. "I mean, the warm welcome I got with fans was just pretty special. To be honest, I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything like it. It’s just unlike anything I’ve seen.

"They’ve shown up for us all season, all the way to the end. So, I’m very thankful to be playing here in Seattle with these fans."

Fox News Digital spoke with Darnold in March 2025 when he made the decision to join the Seahawks after they had just traded Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders, making the starting quarterback spot open. He said he loved the mutual interest and believed in head coach Mike Macdonald and the group of guys already in the building.

Darnold was simply hoping to fit in and help lead the team to the promised land. Mission accomplished.

"Clearly, I made the right decision," he said almost one year later. "It’s been a very special ride with this group, with my teammates and the coaching staff that we had this year.

"It’s funny, I feel like after the Super Bowl even, we all wanted to play another game. Maybe not physically, but mentally, emotionally, we’re still in it, and we just love playing ball with each other. That’s all you can ask for when you sign up to play this great game."

