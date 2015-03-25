Sale, Parker square off in Chicago

Former first-round draft pick Chris Sale tries to restart a win streak on Friday night when the Chicago White Sox host the Oakland Athletics in the second test of a four-game series at U.S. Cellular Field.

Sale, a product of NCAA basketball phenomenon Florida Gulf Coast University, was selected by the White Sox with the 13th overall pick in the 2010 and burst into the spotlight with a 17-8 record last season as a starter.

He was 1-2 after his initial four outings this season, but then won four straight decisions over a five start stretch that ran from April 25 through May 17.

Sale allowed just five runs in the five games, including a complete-game one- hitter against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim on May 12, followed by 7 2/3 innings of three-hit scoreless ball against the Halos five days later.

The streak ended on June 2 against the Athletics, who managed a single run on four hits off Sale in six innings, but nonetheless escaped with a 2-0 victory in Oakland.

Sale is 2-1 in eight meetings with Oakland with a 3.24 earned run average in 25 innings.

He's opposed by 24-year-old righty Jarrod Parker, the seventh overall pick in the 2007 draft.

Parker, a 13-game winner last season. started this year at 0-4 but has since won four of six decisions - including a defeat of Sale and the White Sox in the aforementioned June 2 matchup.

The Fort Wayne, Ind. native allowed two hits in 6 1/3 scoreless innings of that game while walking two batters and striking out seven.

He's posted a 0.71 ERA in two career starts against Chicago, allowing a single run on nine hits in 12 2/3 innings.

On Thursday, Adam Rosales hit the last of Oakland's four solo homers with two outs in the top of the 10th inning to lift the Athletics to a 5-4 win.

Rosales' blast inside the left-field foul pole off Matt Thornton (0-2) helped the red-hot Athletics improve to a season-high best 12 games over .500 at 37-25. Oakland has won 17 of its last 20 games.

Yoenis Cespedes took Chicago starter Jose Quintana deep twice, while Josh Reddick also homered off the left-hander.

Dan Straily started for Oakland and gave up four runs on six hits in seven innings. Jerry Blevins (5-0) earned the win after striking out Tyler Flowers to end the bottom of the ninth with a runner on second.

The Athletics swept three games from the White Sox in Oakland during a series from May 31 to June 2.