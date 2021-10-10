Expand / Collapse search
New Orleans Saints
Published

Saints' Taysom Hill carted off the field at Washington after brutal helmet-to-helmet hit

The Saints ruled Hill out for the remainder of the game with a concussion

Paulina Dedaj
New Orleans Saints backup quarterback and utility player Taysom Hill was carted off the field during Sunday’s game against the Washington Football Team after sustaining a concussion following a scary helmet-to-helmet hit. 

The Saints were trailing by six with just over 12 minutes left in the second quarter when a defenseless Hill was hit hard by Washington’s William Jackson III, who took several steps into the hit. 

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Taysom Hill (7) suffers an apparent neck injury against the Washington Football Team during the first half at FedExField. 

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Taysom Hill (7) suffers an apparent neck injury against the Washington Football Team during the first half at FedExField.  (Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports)

Hill went down hard and appeared to grab his head while still on the field. He was eventually carted off, and Jackson was flagged for a personal foul but not disqualified from the game. He could potentially still be fined by the league. 

The Saints ruled Hill out for the remainder of the game with a concussion.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Taysom Hill (7) is helped to his feet after being injured against the Washington Football Team during the second quarter at FedExField.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Taysom Hill (7) is helped to his feet after being injured against the Washington Football Team during the second quarter at FedExField. (Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

Coach Sean Payton will have to stick with quarterback Jameis Winston despite his shaky start with Hill no longer an option. 

Winston threw an early interception to Cole Holcomb but followed that up with a 72-yard touchdown to Deonte Harris. Chase Young picked up his first sack on the next Saints drive and forced a fumble by Winston that was recovered by Washington’s Daron Payne.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, right, scores a touchdown in front of Washington Football Team free safety Kamren Curl in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Landover, Md.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, right, scores a touchdown in front of Washington Football Team free safety Kamren Curl in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

A touchdown by star running back Alvin Kamara and a 49-yard touchdown pass to Marquez Callaway as time expired had the Saints leading 20-13 at halftime. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com