Washington's Taylor Heinicke favored to start once Ryan Fitzpatrick returns: report

Taylor Heinicke has been a star for the Washington Football Team since taking over in Week 2 and could remain starting quarterback when veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick makes his return in just a few weeks.

Heinicke is the "preferred" QB1, a belief that stemmed from the offseason, CBS Sports reported

"I can't speak for Ron (Rivera), but it would be really hard to sit him down now," one source said.

Heinicke was 23 of 33 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-30 come-from-behind victory over the Falcons in Atlanta last week. He threw two TDs in the final 3:52 to give Washington (2-2) the victory.

"Taylor is just one of those dynamic players who knows how to make plays," Rivera said after the game. "As I said, nothing is ever done with him. He's just going to continue to work."

Fitzpatrick sustained a partial dislocation of his right hip after taking a hard hit during the Week 1 matchup against Los Angeles Chargers . He opted to rehab his injury as opposed to surgery and is expected to make a return around Week 7.

According to the report, Fitzpatrick’s return will be more about adding depth to the quarterback room.