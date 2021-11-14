Saints hit with questionable roughing the passer penalty on Titans' Ryan Tannehill, fans up in arms

NFL officials have been unable to sidestep any kind of criticism this season whether it comes to roughing the passer or taunting penalties.

In the second quarter of Sunday’s game between the Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints, linebacker Kaden Elliss was called for a roughing the passer penalty on Ryan Tannehill. The penalty negated an interception the Titans quarterback threw in the back of the end zone.

The questionable play drew the ire of NFL fans.

The penalty breathed new life into the Titans' offense. Later in the drive, the Saints would be called for pass interference in the end zone and give Tannehill and the Titans an easier chance to score. Tannehill would run the ball across the goal line to put Tennessee up 13-6 at the time.

NFL officials have been under immense criticism week in and week out.

On Saturday, it was reported Chicago Bears defensive end Cassius Marsh was fined for taunting during Monday night’s game. Marsh did a karate spin kick after a sack and then started down the Pittsburgh Steelers sideline. He was flagged after referee Tony Corrente appeared to hip check Marsh as he was running back to his own sideline.

Marsh was fined $5,972 for the play.

NFL officials had defended the decision to flag Marsh earlier in the week. Perry Fewell, NFL senior vice president of officiating, said in an explanation video Marsh "takes several steps toward the Pittsburgh bench, posturing toward their sideline."