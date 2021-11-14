Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Rams
Published

Odell Beckham Jr targeted the Rams during short free agency, NFL insider says

Odell Beckham Jr. had Jalen Ramsey advocate for him to get to Los Angeles

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Odell Beckham Jr.’s decision to sign with the Los Angeles Rams came as a bit of a shock during the week as the Rams weren't exactly mentioned in rumors leading up to the deal.

Beckham had been linked to the New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks in the days before he signed a one-year deal with Los Angeles. The Rams swooped in on the star wide receiver after he was released by the Cleveland Browns.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. runs a route against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Cleveland.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. runs a route against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)

The details behind the deal were revealed on Sunday. FOX Sports’ NFL insider Jay Glazer said the teams pursuing Beckham were unaware he had his heart set on Los Angeles.

"Odell was pretty much pursuing the Rams, and the guy he had doing it for him was Jalen Ramsey, who has an awful lot of pull in this league. A lot more than you may know," Glazer said. "So, Jalen Ramsey, he went to Sean McVay. And when McVay talked to Odell on Wednesday, they didn’t promise him a number of targets. They didn’t even give him a huge contract, basically the league minimum. In Odell’s mind, he knew he could make more off the field in Los Angeles."

Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams runs onto the field to warm up a the game against the Tennessee Titans at SoFi Stadium Nov. 7, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.

Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams runs onto the field to warm up a the game against the Tennessee Titans at SoFi Stadium Nov. 7, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Glazer added that Beckham "hopes" Los Angeles becomes a place he will play for years to come.

Former Cleveland Brown Odell Beckham Jr. (13) leaves the field after being injured during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Cincinnati.

Former Cleveland Brown Odell Beckham Jr. (13) leaves the field after being injured during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

He could be getting a lot more targets than he saw in Cleveland considering the team lost Robert Woods to an ACL injury. Beckham may not see the field often in his first game on Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers, but his presence could influence the Niners’ defensive game plan.

