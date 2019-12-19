Saints' Janoris Jenkins apologizes again for derogatory tweet: 'Sorry to whoever I offended'

Janoris Jenkins found a new team with the New Orleans Saints after the New York Giants released him for tweeting offensive language to a fan while sitting on the sidelines at practice.

Jenkins called a fan a “retard” on Twitter. The team said the cornerback was released for refusing to acknowledge his “inappropriate and offensive language.” Jenkins said he meant no “harm” by the tweet while also defending himself, saying the term was “part of my culture, a part of my slang that I use.”

In his first address with the media on Wednesday, he accused others of twisting his words.

“I mean, I never stood by it,” he said, according to the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “They twisted it. I said I’m sorry to whoever I offended. The way I was raised, we got different cultures and different terms that you use. If I was to go out there and say, ‘Hey, you went retarded on [the] football field,’ would you look at it as me talking about somebody disabled? Or would you look at me [as] saying, ‘Oh, he did some crazy stuff out there, some amazing stuff?”

He added: “It’s just different terms and I feel like people just took it the wrong way. Once again, like I did five days ago, I’ll do it again: I apologize if I offended anybody or anybody with those disabilities. I didn’t mean it that way.”

About the release, Jenkins said he wasn’t bothered by it and that he was just focused on playing football.

Jenkins was in his fourth season with the Giants and played in all 13 games this season. He has tied a career-high with four interceptions this season and has 54 combined tackles.