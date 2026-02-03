Jaren Jackson Jr traded to Jazz as Grizzlies begin rebuild with blockbuster trade

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Memphis Grizzlies have traded away one of their cornerstone pieces in a blockbuster move before the Feb. 5 trade deadline.

Jaren Jackson Jr., who the Grizzlies took fourth overall in the 2018 NBA Draft, headlined a trade package to the Utah Jazz that also included John Konchar, Jock Landale and Vince Williams Jr., ESPN reported.

The Jazz are sending back Walter Clayton Jr., Kyle Anderson, Taylor Hendricks, Georges Niang and three future first-round picks.

Utah is making a major change with this move, adding Jackson to a team that includes Lauri Markkanen, Keyonte George and Walker Kessler, among others.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies are showcasing their wish to rebuild, as they are stocked with first-round picks and have a good, young core to build around as well.

The Grizzlies have a whopping 13 first-round picks over the next seven seasons, which is tied with the Brooklyn Nets and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Memphis also made NBA history, creating the largest-ever trade exception worth $28.8 million with this deal. It’s the type of refresh the 19-29 Grizzlies need.

The Jazz have fared worse this season, owning a brutal 15-35 record after losing their sixth straight game on Sunday night.

Jackson was one of the best players in the NBA Draft coming out of Michigan State in 2018, and the Grizzlies added the 6-foot-10 forward/center to be versatile for their team long-term.

He’s done exactly that, earning two All-Star nods while averaging 18.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.9 blocks per game over 452 career games in Memphis.

Jackson is one of the best defenders in the NBA, winning Defensive Player of the Year during the 2022-23 NBA season, while finishing second-team All-Defense last season.

Jackson is today’s modern big man, having the ability to shoot from the perimeter as well as near the rim. He has averaged 35.9% from three-point territory and 47.5% from the field this season, while pouring in an average 19.2 points per night.

