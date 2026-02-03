Expand / Collapse search
Parenting

Riley Gaines brings baby daughter to latest apparel advertisement

The infant has become a fan favorite among Gaines supporters since her birth in September

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Conservative influencer and OutKick host Riley Gaines brought her infant daughter, Margot, to make an appearance in her latest commercial. 

In a recent promotion for the activist sportswear brand XX-XY Athletics, a camera shot zooms out on Gaines to reveal her holding Margot. Voiceovers of criticism and praise of Gaines can be heard playing in the background. 

The commercial concludes with Gaines stating, "Only one opinion matters to me. Her's." 

XX-XY Athletics founder Jennifer Sey with women's activist athletes Riley Gaines, Paula Scanlan, Brooke Slusser and Kaitlynn Wheeler

XX-XY Athletics founder Jennifer Sey with women's activist athletes Riley Gaines, Paula Scanlan, Brooke Slusser and Kaitlynn Wheeler (Courtesy of XX-XY Athletics)

Margot has become a fan favorite among Gaines supporters since her birth in September. The baby has made appearances with Gaines and her husband, Louis Barker, at the White House press room and on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court for a rally in support of the protection of women's sports. 

Gaines has said that she and Barker talked about how they were going to go about parenting Margot as she grows up, during an episode of "Gaines for Girls" podcast in October. Barker said it was important to show their daughter that he and Gaines are on the same page and are working together as a team rather than individuals.

"But for us, I’ve always wanted to set the example of what a relationship should look like. I’m probably going to get hate for this," he said. "But the way I described this to Riley is that I want Margot and however many kids we have to look at us and be like, ‘Oh yeah, mommy and daddy together and then we’re all here, we’re hanging out.’

INSIDE THE SCOTUS HEARING BOUND TO BE A TURNING POINT IN THE CULTURE WAR OVER TRANS ATHLETES IN WOMEN'S SPORTS

Riley Gaines sitting on white couch with pink backdrop talking to a group of women with a microphone in hand

OutKick signed Riley Gaines to a new multi-year deal in conjunction with Fox News Media’s new media expansion. ((Photo by Ivan Apfel/Getty Images))

"I want them to see that me and Riley are on a team, that we’re on the same page. It’s not mommy versus daddy. It’s mom and dad together. We are one. The one thing I would hate more than anything is for Margot to run to Riley and say, ‘Hey can I do this.’ She says no and she comes to me and I say yes. That inconsistency is something that would drive me nuts."

Gaines said that she agreed with her husband’s approach.

"It makes sense and I think to set that example is an example that kids are lacking No. 1. Like, we see that in how whether it’s kids who think that there’s no consequences," she said. "Like, we see it all the time – kids who are lacking that direction or example in the home. And we see it in the world, in our culture, or society or in school or whatever it is. And I think to be that for our kids I think is really important."

Riley Gaines and Louis Barker on their podcast

Riley Gaines and her husband, Louis Barker, spoke about their parenting style on "Gaines for Girls." (OutKick)

Barker made clear there was going to be no "generational trauma" in their household.

"And so, I feel like it’s important to have an example of what a loving relationship looks like. And sure, do we bicker about stuff? Absolutely," he added. "One thing I got big on when we got married is that no matter how irritated we are with each other, whatever has happened, we’re not going to be that couple that sleep in separate rooms. There’s so many parents that do that now and the kids think its normal and that’s not a healthy relationship."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.


 

