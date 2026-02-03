Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes' father back in jail after alleged probation violation

Mahomes Sr was sentenced to probation in September 2024

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Patrick Mahomes' father, Patrick Mahomes Sr., is back in jail after allegedly violating his probation by drinking alcohol, per multiple reports. Mahomes Sr. was booked into the Smith County Jail on Tuesday.

The father is currently serving five years of probation for driving while intoxicated in February 2024. Mahomes Sr. was arrested on Feb 3. 2024 in Tyler, Texas after he was pulled over with a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.23.

He was sentenced to probation that September. If he were to fail his probation, he could face 10 years in prison. 

Pat Mahomes Sr. booking photo

Pat Mahomes Sr. was arrested for DWI in Texas. (Smith County Jail/Getty Images)

In video police footage of the 2024 incident, obtained by TMZ, Mahomes Sr. pleaded with officers while he was in handcuffs and mentioned his son's name multiple times.

"Can I say one thing?" Mahomes Sr. began. "My son is getting ready to play in the f---ing Super Bowl."

Mahomes Sr. admitted he had "had some drinks" before, citing concerns over how the arrest could hurt his son and the Chiefs as they prepared for the Super Bowl. "I am not drunk, I promise you. I’ve had some drinks, but he can’t have this right now. This can’t happen."

Mahomes Sr. went on to explain that the car he was driving at the time was a gift, and he would have the appropriate registration in the "next day or two."

Patrick Mahomes celebrates with Pat Mahomes Sr.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with his father Pat Mahomes after the AFC Championship NFL football game at M&T Bank Stadium on Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore, Maryland.  (Kara Durrette/Getty Images)

"We’ve never had a star here in this area, and now we got a chance to be a star, and now we going to have a scandal now," he said. "We're gonna have a scandal for no f---ing reason because my registration when he gifted me the car hasn’t gotten in yet, which would probably be in the next day or two."

Both Patrick Mahomes Sr. and the Chiefs quarterback addressed the DWI incident in an episode of the ESPN docuseries, "The Kingdom."

"It was during that Super Bowl. It became a story, and so, I had to answer questions about it," Mahomes II said in the episode. "I think just knowing that it hurt me woke him up to know that like, you can’t keep doing the same things."

Pat Mahomes Sr at the AFC Championship

Pat Mahomes Sr. looks on after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Mahomes Sr. said it was the "most embarrassing thing I’ve ever been through in my life."

"I called [Mahomes II] right after, and I told him, I said, ‘I’m sorry that it’s taking away from your time and taking away from your focus,’" the father added.

