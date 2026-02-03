FOX Sports' Jamie Little talks about covering the 150th edition of the Westminster Dog Show: 'Such an honor'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The 150th edition of the Westminster Dog Show is underway.

The highly anticipated event has taken place at the Javits Center and will conclude at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday. "Prove-It," the Border Collie, handled by Amber McCune, won the Westminster’s Masters Agility Championship on Saturday.

The conformation part of the show began with best of breed judging from the Javits Center on Monday, and group judging continued on Tuesday, on FS1, where Best in Show is awarded.

The floor reporter for FS1’s primetime coverage, Jamie Little, talked with Fox News Digital about what it’s like to cover the event.

"Such an honor to be here to cover the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. It is the biggest dog show in the world. It's the most prestigious. And then you add in the fact that it's the 150th. You have to let that sink in. This is the second longest sporting event to the Kentucky Derby," Little told Fox News Digital.

Little interviewed the first four winners on Monday, and the 47-year-old said you can feel the intensity and the emotions of those participating.

"You meet these families that have been coming here generation after generation with show dogs. We have so many stories. And that's what makes this year special. We're telling those stories, the background of the breeds who was here in the first year of the show in 1877 is pretty neat," Little said.

"It's always intense backstage in the staging area with the dogs you always feel the energy. But last night you know interviewing those first four winners that we saw on Monday night it's we saw tears. I saw tears two or three times because it means that much more."

Winning the Westminster Dog Show is always an honor, but there is something different about having the chance to win the 150th edition.

"I mean the fact that you have a chance to win the 150th, I mean that's just something for the record book you'll never forget," Little said.

Little has been covering the show for eight years and said it feels like the event has only gotten bigger and that the dogs have gotten better. She said that even for those who don’t have a dog, the show is for everyone and it’s something that everyone loves.

Last year was the first time in four years the Westminster Dog Show returned to Madison Square Garden, returning for the first time since COVID-19. Little talked about the significance of the event being at the world’s most famous arena.

"My first year covering this show, we were at Madison Square Garden. It was just like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ Like, it's that show or that movie that you see 'Best in Show.' It's like the bright lights, the cameras, the energy. And then with COVID-19 we had to move out of the city, and we've gone to a couple other places," Little said.

"Being back at Madison Square Garden, that's what everybody wants. They want that big venue. I mean, the amount of events that this place does and then they turn it into a dog ring — like dog showing — it's amazing. But the energy and the lights, it's just something special for the people watching, the sound from the audience, the dogs feed off of it."

The favorite part of the show for Little is getting the opportunity to interview the winners.

"I think my favorite part is just telling the stories of the dogs. I think these winners that come in and they're emotional because they've been trying it for 20 years, and then their parents before them, their grandparents before that. And they work so hard every single day to create these perfect specimens that they do. And to have them as a show winner, it means everything to them. So, I think anything, no matter what I'm covering, interviewing a winner is the best. And this is even better because then I have a dog I get to pet during the interview."

After covering the Westminster Dog Show, Little will shift gears and head down to cover the Daytona 500. She said the dog show is intense, but it’s different compared to the intensity that comes from NASCAR.

"I always joke with people that I cover four paws and then I'm going to shift it up and go four wheels in Daytona. And it is so different. I mean, you have the intensity of the dog show, but everybody's happy. They're having fun. The dogs love their job. These dogs are treated better than most people. I mean, they're living a life. They are pets at home or they're therapy dogs. They do incredible things," Little said.

"And then you shift it up to Daytona where people are happy, but it's intense. I mean, we're going to see crazy wrecks. It's going to be intense. So, completely different worlds. It's so much fun. My hair will be back in a ponytail, headset on. For the dog show, I'm wearing a fancy evening gown like I'm going, you know, to a wedding. It's incredible. It's fun to get to do both."

