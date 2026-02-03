Patriots' Drake Maye shrugs off shoulder injury concerns ahead of Super Bowl LX: 'I'll be just fine'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

There is some concern for New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye heading into Super Bowl LX, but the second-year signal caller isn’t worried about his injury designation.

Maye came into the week in Santa Clara with a shoulder ailment, though he and his coaching staff downplayed the severity of it before the big game.

"I feel good. I'll be just fine," Maye said on Super Bowl opening night, via NFL.com. "I threw a good bit. I threw as much as I would at a normal practice. I felt great and looking forward to getting back out there Wednesday and Thursday for practice and Friday to get ready for a normal week of prep."

Maye was officially listed as questionable on the Patriots’ bye week before heading out west. He also dealt with an illness. But he said he has "turned a corner" since landing in San Francisco on Sunday.

"I felt good from the flight and throwing out there today. I think it turned the corner, and I really had no doubt being 100% for the game, this is the Super Bowl," he said. "We get two weeks to prepare for it and do whatever we got to do to get it right. I've got confidence and feel good."

There’s no doubt Maye, an MVP candidate this year, is going to be doing everything possible to be 100% for Sunday’s matchup at Levi’s Stadium.

Maye heads into this contest as the potential youngest starting quarterback to ever win the Super Bowl. Dan Marino is the youngest quarterback to play in the game all-time, beating out Maye by 49 days, but he was unable to win in 1984.

Head coach Mike Vrabel trusts his second-year quarterback to get the job done despite some struggles at times in these playoffs.

Vrabel said that he liked how the ball was coming out of Maye’s hand during practices to this point.

"I thought that the ball came out good. I thought it was a crisp practice for Drake and for everybody else," he said.

