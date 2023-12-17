Saints defensive linemen mock Giants' Tommy DeVito after sacks

New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito may be the most talked about player in the NFL in Week 15 of the 2023 season, but with that comes a bigger target on his back than what the usual third-stringer would get.

He started to learn the hard way on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. DeVito faced the Saints’ tremendous defensive line early and often. At the start of the second quarter, Saints defensive linemen Tanoh Kpassagnon and Bryan Bresee got to DeVito and mocked him with his signature Italian hand gesture to the cameras.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

DeVito was sacked three times up until that point and was trying to get some kind of offense started for the Giants. New York managed to score three points on its first drive, but the Saints eventually matched it with a Derek Carr touchdown pass to Keith Kirkwood.

APP USERS WATCH THE MOMENT ON X.

The legend of DeVito grew last week as he led the Giants on a game-winning touchdown drive against the Green Bay Packers that ended with a Randy Bullock field goal.

BENGALS' JAKE BROWNING SAYS HE HAD STRONG MESSAGE FOR VIKINGS AFTER WIN: 'THEY NEVER SHOULD HAVE CUT ME'

"I appreciate the support from everybody," DeVito said on Friday. "I’m just trying to continue to be me. I’m going to let my personality show. That’s it."

A win on Sunday puts the Giants even further in the hunt for a playoff spot. It would be an incredible turnaround for a team that was thought to have been dead in the water after Daniel Jones suffered two injuries, including a season-ender, earlier this year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Every game is amplified just because we are on that fringe and we have the potential to be in the hunt," Giants linebacker Mitch McFadden said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.